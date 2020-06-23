Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on Tuesday.
Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.
With files from the Associated Press
