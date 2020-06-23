Skip to Main Content
Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19
Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serbian said in a statement on Tuesday.

In this Friday, June 12, 2020 photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during a tennis doubles match with Jelena Jankovic against Serbia's Nenad Zimonjic and Olga Danilovic at charity tournament Adria Tour, in Belgrade, Serbia. Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia. (File/The Associated Press)

Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

More to come

With files from the Associated Press

