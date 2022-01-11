Novak Djokovic has moved to clarify how mistakes were made on the immigration document he submitted on his arrival in Melbourne last week, before his visa was revoked and then reinstated in a COVID-19 vaccination saga that has overshadowed the days leading up to the Australian Open.

A statement was posted on Djokovic's social media accounts Tuesday while the men's tennis No. 1 was in Rod Laver Arena holding a practice session against Tristan Schoolkate, a 20-year-old Australian.

The nine-time and defending Australian Open champion is in limbo before the year's first tennis major starts next Monday. Djokovic won a legal battle on Monday allowing him to stay in the country, but he still faces the prospect of deportation because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reports emerged that he'd been attending events in his native Serbia last month while infectious, and he'd made errors on an immigration form to enter Australia that could potentially result in the cancellation of his visa.

On the form, Djokovic said he had not travelled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia. The Monte Carlo-based athlete was seen in Spain and Serbia in that two-week period.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Djokovic described the speculation as "hurtful" and said he wanted to address "continuing misinformation" in the interest of "alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia."

Djokovic said he'd taken rapid tests that were negative in the days before he returned a positive on a test he undertook out of an "abundance of caution" because he was asymptomatic.

He addressed the travel declaration by saying it was submitted on his behalf by his support team and "my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box."

"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate," he wrote. "The team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter."

At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's office said Djokovic's legal team had filed further submissions against the the potential cancellation of his visa.

WATCH | Djokovic given green light to stay in Australia, for now:

Novak Djokovic allowed to stay in Australia for now Duration 1:56 A judge has cleared Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic to stay in Australia ahead of the upcoming Australian Open, but the country’s immigration minister could still step in and revoke his visa. 1:56

Djokovic's father makes case for son

Though Novak Djokovic still faces the prospect of deportation from Australia, his father is bolstering public opinion at home in Serbia that the case "is closed."

"The whole situation regarding Novak Djokovic is closed by the verdict of the Australian court," Srdjan Djokovic told Bosnian Serb TV station RTRS on Tuesday.

Serbs have rallied around their sports idol, who hopes to defend his title at the Australian Open this month — if he can manage to stay in the country.

But he faces the possibility of deportation because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19.

That hasn't stopped Srdjan Djokovic from making his case.

"An Australian court and an independent judge, after seven hours of examining all the facts, determined that there are no ambiguities and that Novak is free to enter Australia and do his job," he said.