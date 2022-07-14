Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, girlfriend suffer delays and lost luggage at Toronto airport

Following a defeat to Novak Djokovic in Sunday's Wimbledon final, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios found himself temporarily stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

According to his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, the couple were stuck at Pearson after "delayed flights and lost luggage," she wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (@costeenhatzi/Instagram)

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old wrote "Bye Wimbledon. Next stop Bahamas," in an Instagram post.

Kyrgios was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Djokovic in his first career Grand Slam final at the All England Club in London.

Hatzi later posted a follow-up Instagram story which appeared to show the couple had arrived to their destination in the Bahamas, but it remains unclear if they were able to retrieve their luggage.

Airports across the country have struggled to cope with a massive resurgence in travel.

Amid long lines, lost luggage and flight delays, Air Canada — the country's biggest airline — announced it will reduce its schedule during the months of July and August.