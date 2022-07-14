Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, girlfriend suffer delays and lost luggage at Toronto airport

Following a defeat to Novak Djokovic in Sunday's Wimbledon final, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios found himself stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport. 

Tennis star becomes latest celebrity to endure issues at Pearson International Airport

Marcus Rebelo · CBC Sports ·
Nick Kyrgios of Australia looks on during a changeover against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match on Day 14 of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Following a defeat to Novak Djokovic in Sunday's Wimbledon final, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios found himself temporarily stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport. 

According to his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, the couple were stuck at Pearson after "delayed flights and lost luggage," she wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (@costeenhatzi/Instagram)

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old wrote "Bye Wimbledon. Next stop Bahamas," in an Instagram post. 

Kyrgios was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Djokovic in his first career Grand Slam final at the All England Club in London.

Hatzi later posted a follow-up Instagram story which appeared to show the couple had arrived to their destination in the Bahamas, but it remains unclear if they were able to retrieve their luggage.

Airports across the country have struggled to cope with a massive resurgence in travel.

Amid long lines, lost luggage and flight delays, Air Canada — the country's biggest airline — announced it will reduce its schedule during the months of July and August.

In June, former NHL player Ryan Whitney took aim on Twitter at both Pearson (which he referred to as "the worst place on earth") and Air Canada after his flight to Boston was cancelled.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now