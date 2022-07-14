Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, girlfriend suffer delays and lost luggage at Toronto airport
Tennis star becomes latest celebrity to endure issues at Pearson International Airport
Following a defeat to Novak Djokovic in Sunday's Wimbledon final, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios found himself temporarily stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
According to his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, the couple were stuck at Pearson after "delayed flights and lost luggage," she wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the 27-year-old wrote "Bye Wimbledon. Next stop Bahamas," in an Instagram post.
Kyrgios was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Djokovic in his first career Grand Slam final at the All England Club in London.
Hatzi later posted a follow-up Instagram story which appeared to show the couple had arrived to their destination in the Bahamas, but it remains unclear if they were able to retrieve their luggage.
Airports across the country have struggled to cope with a massive resurgence in travel.
Amid long lines, lost luggage and flight delays, Air Canada — the country's biggest airline — announced it will reduce its schedule during the months of July and August.
I live at Toronto Pearson International airport. The worst place on earth. I smell so bad. <a href="https://t.co/PfdnHcO7Ad">pic.twitter.com/PfdnHcO7Ad</a>—@ryanwhitney6
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?