Unseeded Camila Giorgi beats Karolina Pliskova to win National Bank Open title in Montreal

Unseeded Italian Camila Giorgi has won the National Bank Open in Montreal, beating No. 4-seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-5 in the final on Sunday.

Giorgi, ranked No. 71 in the world, won the title in her first-ever appearance in a WTA 1000 final.

The 29-year-old Italian used her speed and athleticism to edge the world No. 6, winning 71 per cent of her first service points and hitting seven aces.

She did it 🙌<br><br>🇮🇹 Camila Giorgi beats Karolina Pliskova a third time in a row, 6-3, 7-5, to claim the biggest title of her career.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OBN21?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OBN21</a> <a href="https://t.co/5VoDL9LpB6">pic.twitter.com/5VoDL9LpB6</a> —@OBNmontreal

Giorgi secured the win with a break point, her fourth of the match, and tears welled in her eyes as she stood on the court.

Later on Sunday, No. 1-seed Daniil Medvedev will take on American qualifier Reilly Opelka at the men's championship in Toronto.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and doubles partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil will also play for a title Sunday when they take on Croatia's Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia.

Stunning run

Sunday's win capped a stunning run for Giorgi at the National Bank Open.

The Italian took out No. 9-seed Elise Mertens in the first round, dispatched Petra Kvitova, the No. 7 seed, in the round of 16, and beat No.-15 seed Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals.

A mammoth nine-minute game midway through the first set Sunday swung the match's momentum.

Pliskova faced a break point after sending a shot into the net and got the save, only to see Giorgi repeatedly win the point back. The Italian eventually got the break to go up 4-3. Pliskova responded by throwing her racket to the court.

After having her serve broken, Pliskova missed a number of returns and double faulted to set up a double-break point and potential set point. She saved the first with a massive serve, then sent a return out of play, giving Giorgi a 6-3 win.

It was the first set Pliskova had lost since the tournament's second round when she went down 6-4 to Croatia's Donna Vekic en route to a three-set victory.

Giorgi was the one showing her frustration in the second set, though, tossing her racket into the net after sending a shot wide.

She forced Pliskova into a break point on the next point, winning it and going up 3-1 when the Czech player missed a return.

Giorgi was broken right back in the next game following back-to-back double faults.

A missed Pliskova forehand gave Giorgi a chance for the match point, but Plisova got the save when Giorgi sent a return into the net. Giorgi didn't miss her second opportunity and broke her opponent to take the set 7-5.