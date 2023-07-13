Andreescu, Fernandez, Marino receive final wild-card entries to National Bank Open
Tennis Canada says 41 of top 44 players on women's tour have committed to play
Three Canadians have been given the last wild-card entries into this year's National Bank Open women's tennis tournament, including 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu.
Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino were the other Canadians given a wild-card spot at the event, which runs Aug. 4-13 in Montreal. Former world No. 1s Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki were given the other two wild-card berths earlier.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., won the 2019 event in Toronto when opponent Serena Williams retired in the final with an injury.
None of the three Canadians have a high enough world ranking to automatically qualify for this year's WTA 1000 event. Andreescu is the highest-ranked Canadian at No. 50, followed by Vancouver's Marino (83) and Fernandez of Laval, Que. (95).
Tennis Canada said in a release that 41 of the top 44 players on the WTA Tour have committed to the National Bank Open, including world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.