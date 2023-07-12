Milos Raonic set to return to National Bank Open for 1st time in 5 years

Milos Raonic will be making his return to the National Bank Open next month.

It's the first time the Thornhill, Ont., native will compete in the NBO in Toronto since 2018. He received a wild-card entry into the main draw of the tournament.

The 2013 NBO finalist has been on a comeback trail of sorts after an extended absence due to injuries. He was victorious in his first ATP Tour match since July 2021 last month but recently fell to Tommy Paul in the second round at Wimbledon last Thursday.

World No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and No. 29 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will also be representing Canada at the star-studded tournament.

WATCH | Raonic victorious in return to Wimbledon:

Milos Raonic triumphs in his return to Wimbledon Duration 2:40 Canadian Milos Raonic, who last competed at Wimbledon in 2019 advances into the second round with a (6-7,6-4,7-6,6-1) victory over Austria's Dennis Novak. Raonic's victory was highlighted by 28 aces.

Headlining the event will be the top two seeds in the world: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and 23-time Grand Slam champion and five-time NBO winner, second-ranked Novak Djokovic.

The tournament takes place Aug. 5-13 at Sobeys Stadium.