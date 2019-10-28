Raonic finds way back to win column with 1st-round victory in Paris
Canada's Milos Raonic downed Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday.
Defeats Cameron Norrie for 1st win since August
Canada's Milos Raonic has won his first official match since early August.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., downed Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday.
Ranked 32nd in the world, Raonic returned from a two-plus-month layoff because of a back injury last week and lost to Hyeon Chung in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open in Austria.
It was a much better performance against world No. 57 Norrie.
Raonic had 14 aces and won 97 per cent of points when he got his first serve in.
Norrie didn't have one break-point opportunity against Raonic.
