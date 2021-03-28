Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to John Isner in tight battle at Miami Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to American John Isner in a third-round match at the Miami Open on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, also lost to Isner in two tiebreaks in the semifinals of the Miami Open the last time the ATP Masters 1000 event was held in 2019.

Neither player had a break-point opportunity Sunday with both Auger-Aliassime and Isner winning more than 80 per cent of points when they got their first serve in.

The 11th-seeded Auger-Aliassime lost his third straight tiebreak against the 18th-seeded Isner in the first set on Sunday. The Canadian missed an easy overhead smash on his first service point, giving the hard-serving Isner the advantage he needed to finish it off.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime ousted by Isner in 3rd round:

Felix Auger-Aliassime comes up just short in Miami Open 3rd round Sports 1:23 It took two-straight tiebreaks for John Isner to down the Canadian in straight sets at the Miami Open. 1:23

Isner took the final point off Auger-Aliassime's serve after a long rally to finish off the match.

The six-foot-10 Isner has won all 11 of his tiebreaks in Miami.

Isner won the Miami title in 2018 and was a finalist in 2019.

On the women's side, eighth-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is scheduled to face No. 28 seed Amanda Anisimova later Sunday.

No. 6 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 12 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., are scheduled to play third-round men's matches on Monday.

Osaka makes 4th round in Miami for 1st time with walkover

Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the first time in her career Sunday when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match shortly before the scheduled start because of a right thigh injury.

Osaka, ranked No. 2, has won 22 consecutive matches since her most recent defeat in February 2020, and she earned her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. But in Miami, where she is making her fifth appearance, she has previously made early exits.

Among the matches scheduled for later Sunday were No. 4-seeded Sofia Kenin against No. 27 Ons Jabeur, and No. 6 Karolina Pliskova against No. 29 Jessica Pegula. In men's play, No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was to take on Alexei Popyrin.