Milos Raonic wins in straight sets at Miami Open
Fellow Canadian Shapovalov to play in round of 64 later Saturday
Canada's Milos Raonic cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Australia's Jordan Thompson in second-round action on Saturday at the Miami Open.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., didn't face break point and converted three of the seven break opportunities he had against Thompson.
It was the first meeting between the Canadian veteran and the 60th-ranked Australian.
WATCH | Raonic advances to 3rd round at Miami Open:
Raonic, who had a first-round bye, will next face either France's Ugo Humbert or Portugal's Joao Sousa.
Raonic has reached the Miami quarter-finals three times, most recently in 2018.
Later Saturday, sixth-seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is scheduled to face Ilya Avashka of Belarus.
Fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal booked his spot in the third round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Friday. Auger-Aliassime will face American veteran John Isner on Sunday.
On the women's side, eighth seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will face American Amanda Anisimova on Sunday; Andreescu advanced to the third round with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Tereza Martincova on Friday.
Halep withdraws due to shoulder injury
Third seed Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Miami Open singles and doubles events due to a right shoulder injury, the Romanian said on Saturday.
Halep, who received a bye into the second round where she beat France's Caroline Garcia in three sets, was set to play Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, who will now receive a walkover and advance to the last-16.
"I'm very sorry I have to pull out of singles and doubles at the Miami Open, but my injury doesn't let me play here as I expected," Halep, who had partnered with Angelique Kerber in the doubles, said.
"I'm sad that I can't continue, I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches but unfortunately I can't. Hopefully next year I will be back healthy and better."
Halep's withdrawal is a blow for the March 22-April 4 tournament, which has already seen Serena Williams pull out to recover from oral surgery, while Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem have all skipped the ATP 1000 event.
With files from Reuters
