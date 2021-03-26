Auger-Aliassime sweeps away Herbert to reach 3rd round of Miami Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the third round of the Miami Open.

The No. 11 seed from Montreal beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-4, 6-4 in a second-round match at the ATP Tour 1000 event on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, who got a first-round bye, won 81 per cent of points when he got his first serve in — well above Herbert's 59 per cent clip.

Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of the Miami Open the last time it was held in 2019.

"I also have a good vibe from this tournament so that always helps," Auger-Aliassime said. "I thought it was a tricky first match ... Being ready for his best, being ready for the worst-case scenario really got me prepared mentally."

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime cruises in Miami:

The Canadian will next face the winner of a match later Friday between American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald and No. 18 seed John Isner of the U.S. Isner beat Auger-Aliassime in the 2019 Miami semis.

On the women's side, No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic in a second-round match later Friday.

No. 6 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 12 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will play their second-round matches on Saturday.

Osaka posts 22nd consecutive win

No. 2-ranked Naomi Osaka won her 22nd match in a row Friday, beating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the second round.

Osaka shanked a serve over her opponent's head in the final game but also hit 13 aces. She has historically made early exits in Miami, and needs only one more win for her best showing in five appearances.

Osaka hasn't lost in more than a year, and her winning streak includes her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month.

Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 1 on the men's side, needed less than an hour to beat 37-year-old Yen-hsun Lu 6-2, 6-2.

Three seeded men lost — No. 8 David Goffin, No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 30 Reilly Opelka.

Goffin, a semifinalist in 2016, was upset by James Duckworth 6-3, 6-1. Dimitrov was swept by Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-5. No. 30 Reilly Opelka lost to Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-2.

Other seeded women winning in straight sets included No. 6 Karolina Pliskova, No. 12 Garbine Muguruza, No. 16 Elise Mertens, No. 21 Elena Rybakina and No. 29 Jessica Pegula.

Pliskova dropped her first service game but settled down to sweep Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-1. Muguruza, who won the Dubai Championships earlier this month, improved her 2021 record to 19-4 by beating wild card Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-1. Mertens was a point from trailing 4-0 but rallied past Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-1.