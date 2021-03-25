Vasek Pospisil's on-court tirade punctuates loss at Miami Open
Canadian tennis player says ATP president berated him for 90 minutes previous day
Canadian Vasek Pospisil threw a profanity-laced tantrum aimed at the ATP Tour's chairman during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday.
The meltdown, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world No. 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 defeat.
A verbal abuse penalty on set point cost him the first set and the longtime ATP critic decided to target chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.
"For an hour-and-a-half yesterday, chair of the ATP f—-ing screaming at me in a player meeting for trying to unite the players," he said to chair umpire Arnaud Gabas.
WATCH | Pospisil smashes racket during loss at Miami Open:
"For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. Why am I supporting this?"
Pospisil and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic last year launched the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), which they said is designed to better protect the interests of players.
WATCH | Pospisil ousted by Mackenzie McDonald:
