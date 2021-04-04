Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner at Miami Open
24-year-old projected to rise to career-high 16th in tennis rankings
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland won the biggest title of his career on Sunday by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the Miami Open final.
Hurkacz, 24, improved to 10-0 in Florida this year, including the Delray Beach title in January. Ranked 37th, he beat two top-10 opponents in the same tournament for the first time, and he is projected to climb to a career-high 16th in next week's rankings.
Hurkacz was poised playing his first final in the top-level ATP series, the Masters 1000. In the first set, he raced to a 3-0 lead, briefly fell behind and then played a solid tiebreaker, closing it out by winning a 25-stroke rally.
Hurkacz returned well and broke four times as he became Poland's first Masters 1000 champion.
The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem skipped the tournament. Among those failing to capitalize on their absences were top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 4 Andrey Rublev.
Hurkacz eliminated Tsitsipas and Rublev.
No. 1-ranked Ash Barty won her second successive Miami title Saturday when Bianca Andreescu retired in the final because of a foot injury while trailing 6-3, 4-0.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?