Eugenie Bouchard wins in straight sets to reach semis at tournament in Mexico

Eugenie Bouchard has reached the semifinals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., ousted American Catherine McNally 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to advance in women's singles at the WTA 250-level event.

Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed one hour 23 minutes to topple her 120th-ranked opponent.

She will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the semis after the Italian downed American Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-0.