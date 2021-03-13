Eugenie Bouchard books spot in 8th career WTA final at Abierto in Mexico
Canadian awaiting opponent after dismissing Italy's Cocciaretto in straight sets
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has reached the finals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., ousted Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6(2) on Friday to advance in women's singles at the WTA 250-level event.
Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed one hour 44 minutes to topple her 134th-ranked opponent.
She will face either No. 2 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic or fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the finals.
Bouchard's lone tournament win at the top level came in 2014.
Into her eighth career WTA singles final ✨<a href="https://twitter.com/geniebouchard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@geniebouchard</a> takes the first spot in the <a href="https://twitter.com/AbiertoZapopan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AbiertoZapopan</a> final after defeating Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6(2)! <a href="https://t.co/jIz0FZv0mG">pic.twitter.com/jIz0FZv0mG</a>—@WTA
