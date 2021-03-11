Eugenie Bouchard rolls into quarter-finals of Mexico tournament
Eugenie Bouchard has reached the quarter-finals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico, while fellow Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez was ousted in the round of 16.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., defeated Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance at the WTA 250-level event.
Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed an hour and 17 minutes to topple her eighth-seeded opponent.
She will face either American Catherine McNally or Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in the next round.
Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded Fernandez, from Laval, Que., was dropped by Australia's Astra Sharma 6-4, 6-4 in a match that went one hour 35 minutes.
