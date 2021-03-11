Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Eugenie Bouchard rolls into quarter-finals of Mexico tournament

Eugenie Bouchard has reached the quarter-finals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico, while fellow Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez was ousted in the round of 16.

Fellow Canadian Fernandez ousted from Round of 16 in straight sets

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, seen above in September 2020, advanced to the quarter-finals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico on Wednesday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., defeated Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance at the WTA 250-level event.

WATCH | Bouchard takes down Juvan:

Eugenie Bouchard advances to Abierto Zapopan quarter-finals

Sports

1 hour ago
2:07
Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., defeats Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 16. 2:07

Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed an hour and 17 minutes to topple her eighth-seeded opponent.

She will face either American Catherine McNally or Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in the next round.

Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded Fernandez, from Laval, Que., was dropped by Australia's Astra Sharma 6-4, 6-4 in a match that went one hour 35 minutes.

WATCH | Fernandez falls to Sharma:

Leylah Annie Fernandez falls in Abierto Zapopan Round of 16

Sports

2 hours ago
0:33
18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que. loses to Australia's Astra Sharma 6-4, 6-4. 0:33
