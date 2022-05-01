Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday.

Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win.

The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, of Laval, Que., ranked 20th in the world, will next face Switzerland's Jil Teichmann on Sunday.

Fernandez was victorious in her Madrid main-draw debut on Friday with a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 win over German qualifier Andrea Petkovic.

WATCH | Fernandez upends Petkovic: