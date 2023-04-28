Canada's Bouchard exits Madrid Open with loss to 20th-ranked Trevisan

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is out of the Madrid Open after losing to Martina Trevisan of Italy, 6-2, 7-5, in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Bouchard went 3-for-3 on breakpoints during the match, but was broken six times by Trevisan, who's 20th in the WTA rankings.

The 29-year-old Bouchard, of Montreal, advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2 in the first round on Wednesday.

In doubles play, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani defeated American Sofia Kenin and Poland's Magda Linette, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7, in Round of 32 action on Friday.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Colombians Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) on the men's side.

Toronto's Bianca Andreescu was set to open her tournament Friday against China's Wang Xiyu in the Round of 64 on Friday. Andreescu hadn't played since sustaining two torn ligaments in her left ankle at the Miami Open in late March.

Alcaraz avoids upset

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz fought back from a set down to beat 41st-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 and avoid an upset in his first match.

His Finnish rival made a great start and was on the verge of going up a break in the second set before Alcaraz was able to turn it around.

The Spanish teenager, who turns 20 next week, saved five break points in what turned out to be a critical game to remain level at 3-3 in the second set. In the next game, Alcaraz secured his first break to turn the second-round match in his favour.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 2, arrived from successfully defending his Barcelona Open title last weekend and with a chance to move closer to reclaiming the top spot in the world ranking from Novak Djokovic who, like Rafael Nadal, is out with injury.

Also, third-seeded Casper Ruud lost to Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev advanced after seeing off Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-4 as the Monte Carlo winner improved to 9-1 on clay this year.

Later, women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek faced Julia Grabher.