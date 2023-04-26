Content
Canada's Leylah Fernandez upset by Russian teenager at Madrid Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Mirra Andreeva needs just over 1 hour to beat 49th-ranked Canadian in straight sets

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player holds her racquet and looks on.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez, seen above in February, was eliminated from the Madrid Open on Wednesday by Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. (Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

The Russian teen, ranked 194th in the world, needed just an hour and 16 minutes to upset the 49th-ranked Fernandez.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., won just 59.6 per cent of her first serves, compared to 70.1 per cent for Andreeva.

The 20-year-old Fernandez was successful on just one of six breakpoint opportunities, while Andreeva stole Fernandez's serve three times on five chances.

WATCH | Fernandez falls to Andreeva in Madrid:

Leylah Fernandez makes a quick exit from the Madrid Open

5 hours ago
Duration 2:48
Montreal's Leylah Fernandez is shocked by 16 year Russian Mirra Andreeva who defeats Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 in round 1 of the Madrid Open.

Andreeva will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, the tournament's 13th seed, in the second round.

Montreal's Eugenie Bouchard, who beat American Elizabeth Mandlik in Tuesday's qualifier, was scheduled to meet Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in an opening-round match later Wednesday.

