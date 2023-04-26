Canada's Leylah Fernandez upset by Russian teenager at Madrid Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

The Russian teen, ranked 194th in the world, needed just an hour and 16 minutes to upset the 49th-ranked Fernandez.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., won just 59.6 per cent of her first serves, compared to 70.1 per cent for Andreeva.

The 20-year-old Fernandez was successful on just one of six breakpoint opportunities, while Andreeva stole Fernandez's serve three times on five chances.

Andreeva will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, the tournament's 13th seed, in the second round.

Montreal's Eugenie Bouchard, who beat American Elizabeth Mandlik in Tuesday's qualifier, was scheduled to meet Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in an opening-round match later Wednesday.