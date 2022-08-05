Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·New

Canada's Auger-Aliassime defeats American Johnson en route to Los Cabos Open semis

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime continues to have a strong run at the Los Cabos Open. The Montreal native defeated Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (3) to move on to the semifinals.

Montreal native hits 17 aces in straight-sets victory

The Canadian Press ·
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates a point during a quarter-final victory against Steve Johnson of the United States at the Los Cabos Open in San José del Cabo, Mexico on Thursday. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime continues to have a strong run at the Los Cabos Open.

Auger-Aliassime hit 17 aces to Johnson's four and broke the American on one of seven attempts.

Ranked ninth in the world and the second seed in the tournament, Auger-Aliassime defeated Mexico's Alex Hernandez on Wednesday after receiving a bye into the round of 16.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime through to semis:

Auger-Aliassime powers past Johnson at Los Cabos Open

2 hours ago
Duration 1:03
The Canadian had his serve and groundstrokes on point to move on to the semis.

The 21-year-old will next face Cameron Norrie on Friday for a spot in the final.

A win in the semifinals would pit Auger-Aliassime against either world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev or Miomir Kecmanovic, who will play against each other in the other semifinal match.

Comments

