Auger-Aliassime hits 15 aces against Hernandez to advance to Los Cabos Open quarters

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarter-finals of the Los Cabos Open on Wednesday.

The Montreal native defeated Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5.

Auger-Aliassime hit 15 aces to Hernandez's zero, while breaking the Mexican on four out of seven opportunities.

It was the 21-year-old's first match of the tournament having received a bye into the round of 16.

He will go head-to-head against American Steve Johnson on Thursday with a semifinal spot on the line.

Auger-Aliassime is the highest-ranked Canadian on the ATP circuit as the world No. 9 and is the second seed in the tournament behind world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Auger-Aliassime overcomes sloppy play to advance at Los Cabos Open Duration 1:42 Felix Auger-Aliassime had a slow start to the second set but rebounded to get past Mexico's Alex Hernandez.

Marino off to the quarter-finals

Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino advanced to the quarter-finals of the Citi Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Germany's Andrea Petkovic on Wednesday.

Marino had five aces and broke Petkovic three times on 10 chances to win the first WTA Tour matchup between the players.

Petkovic committed seven double-faults and converted just one of her nine break point opportunities in a match that took one hour 53 minutes to complete.

Marino was coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 first-round win over former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, who played her first match after more than a year away.

The 31-year-old from Vancouver will next face Daria Saville after the Australian beat top seed Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-4.

First WTA quarterfinal in 4️⃣ years!

After defeating Venus Williams, 🇨🇦 Rebecca Marino follows it up with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Petkovic.

In men's action, sixth seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was eliminated in the second round following a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss to American J.J. Wolf.

Shapovalov fired 20 aces to Wolf's three, but committed 12 double-faults and was saved just two of the seven break points he faced.

