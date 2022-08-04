Auger-Aliassime hits 15 aces against Hernandez to advance to Los Cabos Open quarters
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarter-finals of the Los Cabos Open on Wednesday.
The Montreal native defeated Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5.
Auger-Aliassime hit 15 aces to Hernandez's zero, while breaking the Mexican on four out of seven opportunities.
He will go head-to-head against American Steve Johnson on Thursday with a semifinal spot on the line.
Auger-Aliassime is the highest-ranked Canadian on the ATP circuit as the world No. 9 and is the second seed in the tournament behind world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.
Marino off to the quarter-finals
Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino advanced to the quarter-finals of the Citi Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Germany's Andrea Petkovic on Wednesday.
Petkovic committed seven double-faults and converted just one of her nine break point opportunities in a match that took one hour 53 minutes to complete.
Marino was coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 first-round win over former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, who played her first match after more than a year away.
The 31-year-old from Vancouver will next face Daria Saville after the Australian beat top seed Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-4.
In men's action, sixth seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was eliminated in the second round following a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss to American J.J. Wolf.
Shapovalov fired 20 aces to Wolf's three, but committed 12 double-faults and was saved just two of the seven break points he faced.
