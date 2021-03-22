Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Canadian teen Leylah Annie Fernandez wins Monterrey Open, captures 1st WTA title

Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez has won her first ever WTA title after defeating Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the Monterrey Open on Sunday.

18-year-old Laval, Que., native defeats Viktorija Golubic in final

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez, seen above at a previous event, defeated Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in straight sets on Sunday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Leylah Annie Fernandez has her first WTA title after defeating Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 in the Monterrey Open final on Sunday.

The Canadian teenager needed 89 minutes to defeat Golubic in a match that featured two competitors who hadn't lost a set all tournament.

But it was Fernandez who extended her streak at the expense of Golubic.

The 18-year-old native of Laval, Que., cruised to win the first five games of the opening set, facing little trouble from her opponent.

Golubic finally won her first game 31 minutes into the contest, but Fernandez would win the next point and the set.

Golubic won the first game of the second set, only for Fernandez to win the next two. But the 28-year old Golubic would then win the next two points to take her first lead of the set. Both players would trade points before a Fernandez winner would tie the second set at four.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now