Canadian teen Leylah Annie Fernandez wins Monterrey Open, captures 1st WTA title

Leylah Annie Fernandez has her first WTA title after defeating Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 in the Monterrey Open final on Sunday.

The Canadian teenager needed 89 minutes to defeat Golubic in a match that featured two competitors who hadn't lost a set all tournament.

But it was Fernandez who extended her streak at the expense of Golubic.

The 18-year-old native of Laval, Que., cruised to win the first five games of the opening set, facing little trouble from her opponent.

Golubic finally won her first game 31 minutes into the contest, but Fernandez would win the next point and the set.

Golubic won the first game of the second set, only for Fernandez to win the next two. But the 28-year old Golubic would then win the next two points to take her first lead of the set. Both players would trade points before a Fernandez winner would tie the second set at four.