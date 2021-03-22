Canadian teen Leylah Annie Fernandez wins Monterrey Open, captures 1st WTA title
18-year-old Laval, Que., native defeats Viktorija Golubic in final
Leylah Annie Fernandez has her first WTA title after defeating Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 in the Monterrey Open final on Sunday.
But it was Fernandez who extended her streak at the expense of Golubic.
The 18-year-old native of Laval, Que., cruised to win the first five games of the opening set, facing little trouble from her opponent.
✨ First WTA title ✨<a href="https://twitter.com/leylahfernandez?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@leylahfernandez</a> secures the title 🏆 with a 6-1, 6-4, win over Golubic!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AbiertoGNPSeguros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AbiertoGNPSeguros</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tnt7C2RhZ3">pic.twitter.com/Tnt7C2RhZ3</a>—@WTA
Golubic finally won her first game 31 minutes into the contest, but Fernandez would win the next point and the set.
Golubic won the first game of the second set, only for Fernandez to win the next two. But the 28-year old Golubic would then win the next two points to take her first lead of the set. Both players would trade points before a Fernandez winner would tie the second set at four.
