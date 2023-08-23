Content
Tennis

Auger-Aliassime lone Canadian as rosters finalized for Laver Cup in Vancouver

Americans Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton and Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo will join Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Team World at the upcoming Laver Cup tennis tournament.

Americans Paul and Shelton, Argentina's Cerundolo join Team World for September competition

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player hits a backhand.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seen above at the 2022 Laver Cup, will be the lone Canadian on Team World at the 2023 edition of the event after rosters were finalized on Wednesday. (Kin Cheung/The Associated Press)

World captain John McEnroe announced the final three members of his six-player team on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 15, is competing in his second consecutive Laver Cup and was the first player picked by McEnroe back in February.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, both from the United States, round out the World squad.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg named Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and French veteran Gael Monfils as his two remaining players.

They will team up with No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 8 Andrey Rublev of Russia.

Alternates for both teams will be announced at a later date. The Laver Cup will be held Sept. 22-24 in Vancouver.

