Tennis' Laver Cup slated for Vancouver in 2023
Vancouver and Berlin will be upcoming hosts for the Laver Cup men's tennis team event. The competition is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.
Vancouver and Berlin will be upcoming hosts for the Laver Cup men's tennis team event.
The competition is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.
It will be at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Sept. 22-24, 2023, and at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sept. 20-22, 2024.
This year's fifth Laver Cup is being held in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.
WATCH | Europe wins 4th straight Laver Cup title:
Past sites were Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021; the 2020 edition was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was founded by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer's management company.
