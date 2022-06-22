Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis' Laver Cup slated for Vancouver in 2023

Vancouver and Berlin will be upcoming hosts for the Laver Cup men's tennis team event. The competition is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.

Men's competition pits Team Europe vs. Team World, doesn't award ranking points

The Associated Press ·
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is seen above during the 2021 Laver Cup in Boston. The 2023 edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played in Vancouver. (Elise Amendola/The Associated Press)

Vancouver and Berlin will be upcoming hosts for the Laver Cup men's tennis team event.

The competition is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.

It will be at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on Sept. 22-24, 2023, and at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sept. 20-22, 2024.

This year's fifth Laver Cup is being held in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.

WATCH | Europe wins 4th straight Laver Cup title:

Fourth straight Laver Cup tennis tournament title for Team Europe

9 months ago
Duration 3:12
Germany's Alexander Zverev and Russian Andrey Rublev defeated American Reilly Opelka and Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 Sunday to help claim Team Europe's fourth straight Laver Cup tennis tournament title.

Past sites were Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021; the 2020 edition was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was founded by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer's management company.

 

