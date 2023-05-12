Content
Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Australia's Popyrin in 2nd round of Italian Open

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been ousted from the Italian Open after dropping a second-round match 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to Australian Alexei Popyrin on Friday.

Fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu to face Marketa Vondrousova later Friday

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player tosses the ball in the air for a serve.
Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime serves during his three-set loss to Alexei Popyrin of Australia during the second round of the Italian Open on Friday. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Auger-Aliassime had a bye in the first round of the clay-court tournament, while Popyrin defeated his compatriot Christopher O'Connell after coming through the qualifying rounds.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime loses to Popyrin:

Auger-Aliassime makes quick exit from Italian Open

2 hours ago
Duration 1:57
Number 10 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was upset by Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome.

Popyrin, ranked 77th in the world, continued his momentum by upsetting No. 10 Auger-Aliassime in an exhausting three hour 17-minute battle.

Auger-Aliassime struggled with his serve, landing his first service only 61 per cent of the time. He also committed nine double faults and gave his opponent 16 break point opportunities, of which Popyrin converted three.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face Czechia's Marketa Vondrousova later Friday in Rome.

