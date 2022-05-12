Canada's Andreescu, Auger-Aliassime through to Italian Open quarters in straight sets

Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarter-finals at the Italian Open on Thursday.

Andreescu beat Serbia's Petra Martiç 6-4, 6-4 in the women's tournament.

The product of Mississauga, Ont., faces top-seeded Iga Swiatek in the next round.

The defending champion in Rome, Swiatek is attempting to win her fifth straight tournament.

WATCH | Andreescu beats Martiç to set showdown with Swiatek:

Andreescu powers her way into the Italian Open quarter-finals Duration 2:34

The last player to win more consecutive matches was Serena Williams, who had a streak of 27 in a row over 2014 and 2015.

Swiatek's run makes her a favourite to win a second French Open when the year's second Grand Slam gets underway in 10 days.

Meanwhile, third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Madrid Open finalist Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-4.

In the men's tournament, Montreal's Auger-Aliassime dispatched American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 in the men's third round.

He will face the winner of a match between world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime eliminates Giron:

Auger-Aliassime cruises to Italian Open quarter-finals Duration 3:44

Also, Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied past Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 for a tour-leading 29th win of the year.

2017 Rome champion Alexander Zverev, who is also coming off a run to the Madrid final, beat Alex De Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Zverev, who is still seeking his first title of the year, has his father and coach, Alexander, back on the circuit with him after a prolonged absence for reasons the family has kept personal.

When Zverev won the ATP Finals in November, his older brother and fellow pro, Mischa, was coaching him.

"I was missing a coach for six months. That's what was missing," Zverev said. "That's why I took Sergi Bruguera on — because we didn't quite know how long it would take my father to be back.

"I'm very happy for him to be back here. It gives me a certain calmness, a certain confidence as well, because he's been there from the beginning of my career. I think nobody knows me better on the court than he does."