Milos Raonic advances to 4th round at Wimbledon
Milos Raonic is heading to the round of 16 at Wimbledon. The Canadian won seven of nine games on Day 2 of a third-round match suspended because of darkness the previous day, beating Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5. 6-2.
Canadian completes win of match suspended due to darkness
Milos Raonic is heading to the round of 16 at Wimbledon.
The 27-year-old will face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the fourth round on Monday.
Raonic, the No. 13 seed from Thornhill, Ont., led 6-5 in the third set when play resumed.
The 27-year-old will face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the fourth round on Monday.
Raonic is one win away from matching his run to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.
He reached the final in 2016.
