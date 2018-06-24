Roger Federer's grass winning streak ends in Gerry Weber Open final
Borna Coric defeated defending champion Roger Federer 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 to win the Gerry Weber Open on Sunday in Halle, Germany.
Borna Coric prevails for 3-set victory at Wimbeldon tune up event
Borna Coric defeated defending champion Roger Federer 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 to win the Gerry Weber Open on Sunday in Halle, Germany.
The 21-year-old Croat saved three of the four break points he faced and took his second match point to end Federer's 20-match winning streak on grass for his second career title.
Federer had been going for his 99th, one week after taking his 18th grass-court title in Stuttgart.
It would have been a record-extending 10th title from his 12th final in Halle.
The Swiss great remains two match wins away from matching Jimmy Connors' all-time record of 174 victories on grass.
As a result of Federer's loss, Rafael Nadal will reclaim top spot in the ATP rankings on June 25.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.