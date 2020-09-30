Eugenie Bouchard books spot in 3rd round at French Open

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is heading to the third round of the French Open.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., beat Australia's Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

It will mark Bouchard's first appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam since the world's 168th-ranked player won two matches at the 2017 Australian Open.

A former world No. 5 after reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014, Bouchard's ranking has tumbled in recent years. But she's made some strides in recent months, reaching the final of an event in Istanbul before being awarded a wild-card into the French Open.

WATCH | Bouchard wins in 2nd round of French Open:

Bouchard fights back to advance to French Open 3rd round 1:51 Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., defeats Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 and advances to the 3rd round of Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open. 1:51

Bouchard will face world No. 54 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the third round.

Meanwhile, in women's doubles first-round play, the fifth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan and Arina Rodionova of Australia 7-5, 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Diane Parry of France lost 6-2, 6-4 to Nina Stojanovic of Serbia and Jill Teichmann of Switzerland.

Fernandez also has advanced to the second round in women's singles, along with No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., on the men's side.

Azarenka ousted

U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka is out of the French Open in the second round.

The 10th-seeded Azarenka lost to 161st-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-2.

Azarenka's exit means all four women who reached the semifinals in New York earlier this month already are gone in Paris. Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open because of an injured Achilles tendon, Jennifer Brady lost in the first round at Roland Garros and U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka did not make the trip to France.

Schmiedlova had lost 13 consecutive Grand Slam matches in a streak dating to 2015 until beating Venus Williams in the first round this week.

Azarenka is a former No. 1 and a two-time champion at the Australian Open.

Defending champ Nadal advances

Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the third round by beating American player Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.

The No. 2-seeded Spaniard is looking to win his record-extending 13th French Open title and equal Roger Federer's men's record of 20 major titles overall.

WATCH | Nadal aiming for 13th French Open title:

Nadal cruises to another victory at Roland Garros 0:32 12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal advances to the 3rd round of the French Open with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald. 0:32

Nadal improved his record at Roland Garros to 95-2 when he sealed victory on his first match point.

He next faces either Kei Nishikori of Japan or Stefano Travaglia of Italy.