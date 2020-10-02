Canada's Eugenie Bouchard eliminated from the French Open

Canadian wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard's best Grand Slam since 2017 is over after a third-round loss at the French Open on Friday.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round of the clay-court Grand Slam for the second consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-2 win over the Canadian.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., made it to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open.

Ranked 168th in the world, Bouchard got a wild-card into the French Open after reaching the final at a clay-court tournament in Istanbul last month.

A former world No. 5 after reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014, Bouchard's ranking has tumbled in recent years.

Genie Bouchard's run at French Open ends in 3rd round 2:14 Wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., fell to 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-3, 6-2 in the third round of the French Open. 2:14

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the lone Canadian remaining in the singles draw. She'll face No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the third round on Saturday.

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced on Friday. The two-time French Open quarter-finalist defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-5.

Thiem gets by Ruud

Third seed Dominic Thiem was not at his best but still had enough firepower to see off the challenge from Norway's Casper Ruud with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 win to march into the fourth round.

The U.S. Open champion, who lost two Rafa Nadal in the last two finals at Roland Garros, struggled with his serve in the opening set and faced six breakpoints but improved as the match progressed under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Facing the 21-year-old Ruud for the first time, the Austrian broke the 28th seed's serve six times and hit 32 winners to seal the match with a fifth ace on his second match point.

Thiem, 27, will next meet the winner of the match between former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and local hope Hugo Gaston.