Canada's Leylah Fernandez upsets defending champ Naomi Osaka in 3rd round of U.S. Open

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez had the biggest win of her young career Friday, upsetting No. 3 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., came from a set down to beat Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4, pulling off a shocker to advance past the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Osaka, 23, had won 16 straight Grand Slam matches and was holding serve for a straight sets victory before 73rd-ranked Fernandez broke the two-time U.S. Open champion for the first time forcing a tiebreak.

And that's when Osaka started to unravel with numerous mistakes.

Fernandez took advantage of multiple errors from Osaka in the tiebreak, and would force a third set against the frustrated four-time Grand Slam winner.

Osaka threw her racket at least three times and was finally hit with a code violation in the third set when she hit the ball into the stands. She even draped a towel over her head as she took a break following her second-set loss.

Fernandez broke Osaka to start the third and held serve for the win before pumping her fist toward fans cheering louder for her on every late point.

Fernandez will next face Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion.

Osaka was on the court for the first time since the opening night of the tournament. She received a walkover into the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew Wednesday due to illness.

She was playing her first Grand Slam since she pulled out of the French Open in late May for a mental health break.