Fernandez drops 2nd round match to 5th-ranked Swiatek at Adelaide International

Fifth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-2 in a second-round match Wednesday at the Adelaide International tennis tournament, in Adelaide, Australia.

Swiatek, the defending champion, converted four-of-nine service break opportunities in the match. Fernandez, 19, of Laval, Que., also committed five double faults, compared to one for her Polish opponent.

It was the first professional meeting between the two although Swiatek defeated Fernandez in 2015 when both were juniors.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, controlled the opening set, registering two service breaks in four opportunities. Fernandez made just 51 per cent on her first serves (compared to 76 per cent for Swiatek) and also doubled-faulted three times.

Swiatek dismisses Canada's Fernandez in Adelaide's round of 16 Duration 2:55 Leylah Fernandez from Laval, Que., falls to world No. 9 Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 16 at the Adelaide International in Australia. 2:55

Swiatek had two aces in the match while Fernandez had one.

Fernandez, currently ranked 24th in the world, defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 in her first-round match. Swiatek opened with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Australian Daria Saville.