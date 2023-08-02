Canada's Leylah Fernandez rolls to Round of 16 at Washington tournament

Canadian Leylah Fernandez continues to impress, and win, at the Mubadala Citi DC open in Washington.

The women's singles qualifier from Laval, Que., defeated American Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday in the round of 32 in a tough match that took one hour, 35 minutes to complete.

Fernandez defeated Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday, then bounced Katie Boulter of Leicester, U.K. 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to advance to the round of 32. She will play Maria Sakkari of Greece in Thursday's round of 16.

Against Pera, Fernandez won seven return games, won 49 per cent of her service points and 56 per cent on return, won seven of nine break points and saved six of 11 break points.

She had one ace and nine double faults and she won 67 per cent of her points off the first serve.