Canada's Fernandez ousted by Linette 2nd round of Charleston Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated from the Charleston Open, falling to Poland's Magda Linette 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 32 Thursday in Charleston, S.C.
Fernandez, who entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed, got a first-round bye into her round-of-32 match with Linette.
The match initially started Wednesday before being postponed due to poor weather.
Linette dominated with her serve, smashing 10 aces during the match, including five alone in the third and deciding set.
The 19-year-old Fernandez entered the event as the 19th ranked player in the world.
Linette was ranked 64th.
Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Alex Molcan Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix Hassan II ATP event 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) in Marrakesh, Morocco.
Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament as its top seed but got upset by Molcan.
WATCH | Molcan advances to semis with upset victory over Auger-Aliassime:
The 21-year-old Montreal native committed 10 double faults in the match as unforced errors of his own factored into his defeat.
Molcan is ranked 65th in the world while Auger-Aliassime is ranked No. 9.
The Slovak will next see the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in the semifinals of the event.
With files from CBC Sports
