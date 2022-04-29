Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Auger-Aliassime eliminated from Estoril Open after straight-set quarters loss to Korda

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Estoril Open tennis tournament after a 6-2, 6-2 quarter-final loss to American Sebastian Korda on Friday. 

Montreal native was top seed entering tournament

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, seen at the Barcelona Open, fell to American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals of the Estoril Open on Friday in Estoril, Portugal. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Auger-Aliassime, the top seed at the ATP 250 clay court event, struggled to stay out of trouble in the match, and eighth-seed Korda took advantage.

Korda had 11 break-point chances in the match and cashed in on five of them.

The American faced break point just three times and saved two.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime drops quarter-final match at Estoril Open:

Auger-Aliassime won just 48 per cent of service points and 38 per cent of return points, compared to Korda's 62 per cent on serve and 52 per cent when returning.

Korda will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals.

