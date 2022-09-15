Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·Breaking

Roger Federer says he's retiring from tennis after upcoming Laver Cup

Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

Swiss star to end career with 20 Grand Slam titles, 103 singles titles

The Associated Press ·
Roger Federer, seen above at Wimbledon in 2021, announced Thursday he would retire from competitive tennis following the Laver Cup. (Simon Bruty/AELTC/Getty Images)

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations.

Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

This news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams' career.

