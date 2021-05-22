Canada's Shapovalov falls in straight sets in Geneva Open final

Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

The third-seeded Ruud beat the No. 2 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., by scores of 7-6(6), 6-4.

While the 22-year-old players knew each other well from facing off in the junior ranks, Saturday was the first time Shapovalov and Ruud had battled at the top level.

Shapovalov advanced after beating qualifier Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-4, 7-5 in semifinal action at the ATP Tour 250 clay-court event on Friday.

Canadians are on a nine-match losing streak in ATP Tour finals and are 1-18 in finals since Milos Raonic won in Brisbane in 2016. The only win in that stretch was Shapovalov in Stockholm in 2019.

Ruud beat Spain's Pablo Andujar 6-3, 6-2 in the other Geneva semifinal. He leads all players on clay with 32 wins since start of 2020.

Ruud continues to ride a wave of momentum, having reached the semifinals at his past three events, and quarter-finals in two tournament before that.

Coco Gauff cruises to Emilia-Romagna Open win

American teenager Coco Gauff stormed to her second career singles title as she comfortably dispatched Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3 at the Emilia-Romagna Open in her first clay-court final on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Gauff needed just 74 minutes to beat her Chinese opponent in Parma.

She won more than three-quarters of her first-service points and fended off each of the four break points she faced against the 48th-ranked Wang.

Gauff, who reached her first semifinals on clay at the Italian Open last week, dropped just one set in Parma en route to victory. She is gearing up for the French Open, which starts May 30.

She has won 20 of her last 26 matches on tour. In contrast, she won 21 matches in the whole of 2019 and 2020 combined.

Gauff won her only previous final in Lienz, Austria, in 2019.

If Gauff wins the doubles title with Caty McNally later Saturday, she will become the youngest player to complete the singles/doubles sweep in nearly 17 years, since Maria Sharapova won both titles in Birmingham in 2004. That was just 92 days after Gauff was born.

