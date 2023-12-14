Davis Cup returns to Montreal as Canada hosts South Korea in February qualifier

Montreal will host a Davis Cup qualification tie between Canada and South Korea in February, Tennis Canada announced Thursday.

The tie, scheduled for Feb. 2-3 at IGA Stadium, will determine which country qualifies for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

Canada hasn't hosted a Davis Cup match since 2018, and Montreal hasn't hosted one since 2012, when Frank Dancevic, Daniel Nestor, Vasek Pospisil, and Milos Raonic secured a 4-1 victory against South Africa.

"We are thrilled to be coming back to Canada and to get the chance to play in front of a home crowd," said Dancevic, who now serves as Team Canada's captain. "We know the tie against the Republic of Korea will not be easy, and we will need all the help we can get from the Canadian crowd to push us through to the group stage."

Canada won its only previous encounter against South Korea during the 2022 round-robin tournament in Valencia, Spain. Canada went on to win the country's first-ever Davis Cup title.

Canada was unable to defend its Davis Cup title in November, being eliminated by Finland in the quarterfinals of the tournament held in Spain.

Team rosters will be announced in January.

Canada is currently ranked as the No. 2 country in the Davis Cup rankings, while South Korea is No. 18.

The 2024 Davis Cup Finals will take place in Malaga, Spain.