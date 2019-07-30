Canadians Bouchard, Schnur fall in 1st round of Citi Open

Canada's Brayden Schnur was bounced from the Citi Open on Monday, falling in the first round against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in straight sets.

The 24-year-old from Pickering Ont., hung around, but Tsonga and his serve were too much for Schnur as the Frenchman took the match 6-4, 7-6(2).

The veteran Tsonga smashed 18 aces, compared to Schnur's two, in a match that went one hour 28 minutes.

Schnur got into the ATP 500 tournament in Washington as a qualifier.

WATCH | Schnur ousted by Tsonga in opening round:

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated Brayden Schnur 6-4, 7-6 in the first round of the Citi Open. 1:21

Bouchard drops 8th straight match

Meanwhile, Canadian Eugenie Bouchard suffered her latest defeat after being dropped in straight sets by American Lauren Davis.

Davis only needed 59 minutes to beat the Westmount, Que., native 6-1, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Bouchard, ranked No. 114, has lost eight matches in a row and hasn't won since the opening round of the Dubai tennis championship back in February.

Schnur became the fourth Canadian man to enter the top 100 rankings in mid-July, jumping 15 spots to No. 97 after making the final of the Winnipeg Challenger event. He entered Washington No. 99.

Canadians Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also scheduled to play in the Citi Open. They received first-round byes.