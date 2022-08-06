Canada's Auger-Aliassime eliminated in Los Cabos Open semis by Britain's Norrie
Canada's Marino ousted in Citi Open quarter-finals by Australia's Saville
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell one win shy of a berth into the Los Cabos Open final on Friday.
The top-ranked Canadian on the ATP circuit hit 17 aces compared to Norrie's two. But it was Norrie, who despite giving up the momentum by losing the second set, came back strong in the final set.
Norrie, the third seed in the tournament, will next meet world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the final.
Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, had received a bye into the round of 16. He ousted Alex Hernandez and Steve Johnson in straight sets in order to make it into the semifinals.
The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime will next compete at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Aug. 10.
Marino's run at Citi Open ends in quarter-finals
Canada's Rebecca Marino's run at the Citi Open came to a close Friday as she fell 6-1, 7-5 to Daria Saville in the quarter-finals.
Play had been suspended earlier in the day due to lightning and rain before the competitors were able to return to competition hours later.
Marino fought back to win five games after being down 3-0 in the second set when play resumed and had two fewer double faults than Saville in the match, but the Australian broke the Vancouver native five out of six times.
She then defeated Venus Williams and Andrea Petkovic to book her ticket into the quarter-finals.
The Vancouver native has drawn 19-year-old Qinwen Zheng of China at the National Bank Open in Toronto next week. Zheng is currently ranked 51st on the WTA Tour while Marino is 111th.
