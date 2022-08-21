Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Garcia takes down Kvitova to win Cincinnati Open

Caroline Garcia capped a long week by beating Petra Kvitova 6-2 6-4 to claim the Cincinnati Open women's singles title on Sunday and become the first qualifier to win a WTA Tour 1000 tournament.

28-year-old from France becomes 1st qualifier to win WTA Tour 1000 tournament

Caroline Garcia of France celebrates a point during her 6-2 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles final match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio on Sunday. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

After battling through qualifying, Garcia beat three top-10 world-ranked opponents, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, on the way to the final where she delivered a masterclass against Czech Kvitova, the twice Wimbledon champion.

Leading the WTA Tour in aces and second in break points saved, the 28-year-old Frenchwoman relied on her big weapons to clinch her third title of the season, sending down 11 aces and saving all eight break points she faced.

Since coming back from a foot injury in May, Garcia has won three events on three different surfaces, on clay in Warsaw, where she beat world number one Iga Swiatek, grass in Bad Homburg and hardcourt in Cincinnati.

