Garcia takes down Kvitova to win Cincinnati Open
28-year-old from France becomes 1st qualifier to win WTA Tour 1000 tournament
Caroline Garcia capped a long week by beating Petra Kvitova 6-2 6-4 to claim the Cincinnati Open women's singles title on Sunday and become the first qualifier to win a WTA Tour 1000 tournament.
Game. Set. GARCIA 🇫🇷

A SENSATIONAL week for @CaroGarcia as she wins the Cincinnati title 🏆
#CincyTennis
After battling through qualifying, Garcia beat three top-10 world-ranked opponents, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, on the way to the final where she delivered a masterclass against Czech Kvitova, the twice Wimbledon champion.
Since coming back from a foot injury in May, Garcia has won three events on three different surfaces, on clay in Warsaw, where she beat world number one Iga Swiatek, grass in Bad Homburg and hardcourt in Cincinnati.
