Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Coric in quarter-finals at Cincinnati Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament on Friday with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Croatia's Borna Coric in the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old Montreal native fired 12 aces but finished with five double faults and zero break points in the loss.

Coric, ranked No. 152 in the world as he works his way back from shoulder surgery, won a stunning 31 of 32 first-service points (96.9 per cent) in securing the upset over the seventh-seeded Canadian.

The 25-year-old is the tournament's second-lowest-ranked semifinalist since the start of the ATP rankings in August 1973.

Coric will face No. 11 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the semifinals. Norrie edged fourth-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4 later on Friday in a match that lasted three hours, three minutes.

WATCH l Auger-Aliassime ousted by Coric:

Medvedev, Tsitsipas also advance

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev moved into the semifinals as he prepares for his U.S. Open title defence, beating 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian banned from Wimbledon for his country's invasion of Ukraine, won the 2019 Western & Southern Open. He looked sharper Friday than he did last week in Montreal in a round-of-32 loss to Nick Kyrgios.

Medvedev will face No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. Tsitsipas outlasted John Isner 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3.

Keys charges into women's semifinals

Unseeded American Madison Keys, also a 2019 winner in the event, advanced to the women's semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Keys has not dropped a set in four matches, including her upset of top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the round of 16.

Keys will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who cruised past Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-2, 6-3. The unseeded Kvitova, ranked 28th, will be Keys' third consecutive opponent with a Grand Slam title to her credit.

Sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Shuai Zhang 6-4, 7-6 (1). Sabalenka willqualifier Caroline Garcia, who upset seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, 6-1, 7-5. Garcia celebrated by running around the court with her arms stretched out like airplane wings.

Going through qualifying makes reaching the semifinals extra special for Garcia.

The eighth-ranked Pegula played with her left thigh wrapped one day after eliminating defending U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.