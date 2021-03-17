Canadian Milos Raonic through to 2nd round of Mexican Open
Fourth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic toppled American Tommy Paul 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Mexican Open.
Thornhill, Ont., native to play 71st-ranked Dominik Koepfer of Germany next
Canadian Milos Raonic is heading to the second round in Acapulco.
The Thornhill, Ont., product needed one hour 49 minutes to take the match against his 51st-ranked opponent at the ATP-500 level tournament.
Raonic was slow to start and never really found any type of rhythm. He doubled faulted 10 times, but also finished with 13 aces to get past Paul.
