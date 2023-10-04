Content
Tennis

Tennis Canada wins International Tennis Federation award for promoting gender equality

Tennis Canada has won the International Tennis Federation's Gold Advantage All Award for its initiatives to promote gender equality in the sport.

Canada's National Bank Open will award equal prize money starting in 2027

A female tennis player smiles while crouching down on the court and holding a trophy following a match.
Jessica Pegula poses with the trophy after topping Liudmila Samsonova in the National Bank Open women's final on Aug. 13 at IGA Stadium in Montreal. Tournament director Valérie Tétreault is the only woman to hold the position for an ATP 1000 event. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

This year, the organization appointed former WTA player Valérie Tétreault as tournament director of the Montreal National Bank Open.

Tétreault is the only woman to serve as the tournament director of an ATP 1000 event.

Additionally, Tennis Canada announced earlier this year that the National Bank Open will award equal prize money at its men's and women's events starting in 2027.

Tennis Canada said in a release that its board of directors is near full gender parity, and the leadership team has achieved full parity.

The tennis federations of Australia (silver) and New Zealand (bronze) were also honoured by the ITF.

