Watch Canada vs. Italy in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup

Canada face Italy in the final tie of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville, Spain.

It's the first time Canada has reached the final of the women's tennis event, while Italy has four titles to their credit.

The first singles match features Marina Stakusic, of Mississauga, Ont., taking on Italy's Martina Trevisan.

The 18-year-old Stakusic is 2-1 in singles matches, and is coming off a 6-2, 6-1 loss in Saturday's semifinal against the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova.

Leylah Fernandez, of Laval, Que., is tabbed for the second singles match of the tie. Fernandez is a perfect 4-0 in singles matches this week and squares off against Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

If needed, the doubles match would see Fernandez team up with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski against Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The Canadian team roster is rounded out by Toronto's Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal.