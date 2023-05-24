Canada draws into group with Spain, Poland for Billie Jean King Cup

Canada has drawn into a group with Spain and Poland at the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup.

The international women's team tennis tournament held its draw on Wednesday.

Canada, third-seeded Spain, and Poland will compete in a round-robin tournament in Seville, Spain, Nov. 7-12.

"This will be the third consecutive year that we are playing in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be back," said Heidi El Tabakh, Canada's team captain. "Once again, we will be part of a very good group to start the competition, with Poland playing its second final in a row, and Spain, the third-ranked nation, getting the chance to play at home in front of their fans as hosts.

"I'm confident that we have all the firepower necessary to compete with the best nations in the world and we can't wait to get on court to prove it."

WATCH | Canada qualifies for group stage at Billie Jean King Cup:

Canada advances to Billie Jean King Cup finals with win over Belgium Duration 2:55 Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski secured Canada's spot with a 6-1, 6-2 doubles win over Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen of Belgium Saturday night in Vancouver.

The Billie Jean King Cup is the World Cup of women's tennis.

Previously known as the Fed Cup, it's the largest annual international team competition in women's sport, with a record 134 nations entered in 2023.

Switzerland beat Australia 2-0 to win last year's championship.

Canada reached the round-robin stage of the tournament in 2022.

Zhao out of French Open qualifying

Meanwhile, Canada's Carol Zhao was eliminated from the women's French Open qualifying tournament with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Czechia's Sara Bejlek.

Bejlek won 73 per cent of first service points and 67 per cent of points on second serve.

Zhao managed to win just 56 per cent of first service points and 55 per cent on second serve.

Bejlek faces just two break points, and saved one. She broke Zhao four times on six chances.

Zhao was the last Canadian left in the French Open qualifying draws.

Main draw action at the second Grand Slam of the season begins Sunday.