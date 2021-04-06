Canada's Fernandez, Marino secure 2-0 lead over Serbia at Billie Jean King Cup

Rebecca Marino gave Canada a commanding 2-0 lead in its Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie against Serbia on Friday with a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Nina Stojanovic.

Canada now needs just one win in three matches on Saturday to clinch the best-of-five tie.

Earlier Friday, Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez beat Serbia's Olga Danilovic 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Marino, ranked 230th, recorded her first win over a top-100 opponent since September 2018 when she knocked off world No. 87 Stojanovic.

Marino, from Vancouver, finished with 18 winners, nine more than her opponent.

WATCH | Rebecca Marino upsets Stojanovic:

Fernandez, the top-ranked singles player in the indoor hard-court-tie at No. 72, needed two hours 34 minutes to finish off the 162nd-ranked Danilovic.

The Canadian broke Danilovic in the final game of the match to win.

"She played an incredible match, I didn't," Fernandez said. "I made one too many mistakes, giving her back the points that I won and she took advantage.

"But I was happy that I was able to fight through it and get the win for my team."

WATCH | Leylah Annie Fernandez clinches Billie Jean King Cup opener:

While Fernandez was not pleased with her overall performance, she delivered when the match presented her with opportunities to take control. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., won six of seven break-point chances. Danilovic was good on just five of 14.

"I was more focused and I was going for it a little bit more (on break-point chances)," Fernandez said. "But honestly I was just trying to think of it as another point and just do what I've been practising.

"Practise, practise, practise has been helping a lot and that's what I'm going to keep doing."

Reverse singles matches go on Saturday before Canada's Carol Zhao and Sharon Fichman face Danilovic and Aleksandra Krunic in a doubles match.

The winner of the best-of-five tie advances to next year's qualifiers and the loser drops into the Regional Group I.

The Billie Jean King Cup is the new name for the Fed Cup — the top international team tournament in women's tennis.

Canada's top singles player, Bianca Andreescu, is sidelined with a foot injury. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada's top doubles player, also isn't competing at the tie.