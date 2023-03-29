Content
Tennis

Andreescu out with torn ankle ligaments after injury at Miami Open

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she sustained two torn ligaments in her left ankle in a recent match at the Miami Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was hurt Monday night in the second set of her fourth-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Canadian has started rehab on injury that will likely rule her out of Billie Jean King Cup

The Canadian Press ·
A female tennis player reaches for a forehand while holding the racket in her right hand with her legs stretched wide.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu reaches for a forehand during her fourth-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on day eight of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she sustained two torn ligaments in her left ankle in a recent match at the Miami Open.

Andreescu provided an update on her status Wednesday on Twitter.

The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was hurt Monday night in the second set of her fourth-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

She was moving across the baseline when she fell to the hardcourt and clutched her lower leg in pain. She was wheeled off the court a short time later.

Andreescu said she has already started rehab on the injury that will likely rule her out of Canada's Billie Jean King Cup tie against Belgium April 14-15 in Vancouver.

"It's tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let's just say it could have been much worse," Andreescu said.

"I'm going to take it day by day and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab and preparation, I'll be back on the court soon."

WATCH | Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair after ankle injury:

Canada's Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair after ankle injury at Miami Open

2 days ago
Duration 1:26
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is forced to retire from her fourth round match at the Miami Open against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia after taking a fall and suffering an ankle injury.
