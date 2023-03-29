Andreescu out with torn ankle ligaments after injury at Miami Open
Canadian has started rehab on injury that will likely rule her out of Billie Jean King Cup
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she sustained two torn ligaments in her left ankle in a recent match at the Miami Open.
Andreescu provided an update on her status Wednesday on Twitter.
Update🖤 <a href="https://t.co/gZ1l0M1vnW">pic.twitter.com/gZ1l0M1vnW</a>—@Bandreescu_
The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was hurt Monday night in the second set of her fourth-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Andreescu said she has already started rehab on the injury that will likely rule her out of Canada's Billie Jean King Cup tie against Belgium April 14-15 in Vancouver.
"It's tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let's just say it could have been much worse," Andreescu said.
"I'm going to take it day by day and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab and preparation, I'll be back on the court soon."
WATCH | Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair after ankle injury:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?