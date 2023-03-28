'Worst pain I've ever felt': Andreescu waiting on test results after leg injury in Miami
Canadian exits 4th-round match in wheelchair, to release statement when specifics available
Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu provided an injury update of sorts on Tuesday, saying she's still waiting on official test results after injuring her lower left leg at the Miami Open.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., was hurt Monday night in the second set of her fourth-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.
WATCH | Andreescu injured in Miami:
The 22-year-old was moving across the baseline when she fell to the hardcourt and clutched her lower leg in pain. She was wheeled off the court a short time later.
Andreescu provided an update on Tuesday via social media.
"Woke up with a brace on my foot... anyone know what happened? On a serious note tho... that was the worst pain I've ever felt... praying for nothing serious. Still waiting on official results. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and kind words, doesn't go unnoticed," she said in a Twitter post, complete with a prayer emoji.
Andreescu, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, holds the No. 31 position in the world rankings.
Her agent, Charlotte Lawler, said via email that Andreescu met with her doctor Tuesday afternoon. Lawler said a statement would be released once injury specifics were available.
