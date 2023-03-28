Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

'Worst pain I've ever felt': Andreescu waiting on test results after leg injury in Miami

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu provided an injury update of sorts on Tuesday, saying she's still waiting on official test results after injuring her lower left leg at the Miami Open.

Canadian exits 4th-round match in wheelchair, to release statement when specifics available

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player tosses the ball ahead of a serve.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu said Tuesday she's waiting on results after a leg injury forced her out of the Miami Open in the fourth round. (Jim Rassol/The Associated Press)

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu provided an injury update of sorts on Tuesday, saying she's still waiting on official test results after injuring her lower left leg at the Miami Open.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., was hurt Monday night in the second set of her fourth-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

WATCH | Andreescu injured in Miami:

Canada's Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair after ankle injury at Miami Open

16 hours ago
Duration 1:26
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is forced to retire from her fourth round match at the Miami Open against Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia after taking a fall and suffering an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old was moving across the baseline when she fell to the hardcourt and clutched her lower leg in pain. She was wheeled off the court a short time later.

Andreescu provided an update on Tuesday via social media.

"Woke up with a brace on my foot... anyone know what happened? On a serious note tho... that was the worst pain I've ever felt... praying for nothing serious. Still waiting on official results. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and kind words, doesn't go unnoticed," she said in a Twitter post, complete with a prayer emoji.

Andreescu, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, holds the No. 31 position in the world rankings.

Her agent, Charlotte Lawler, said via email that Andreescu met with her doctor Tuesday afternoon. Lawler said a statement would be released once injury specifics were available.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now