Andreescu's 3-year title drought extended at Wimbledon tune-up in Germany

Caroline Garcia won her first tour title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in the final of the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.

Garcia took a medical timeout for what seemed to be a shoulder problem early in the second set. She then went 4-2 down before winning 10 of the next 14 games to seal the match ahead of the start of Wimbledon on Monday.

"It was a fight [for] every point from the first to the last one," Garcia said.

Garcia is 8-3 in career finals but her last title was almost exactly three years ago in Nottingham in the build-up to the 2019 Wimbledon tournament.

Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season.

Kvitova captures Eastbourne title

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday in England.

The 14th-seeded Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years -- and 29th trophy of her singles career overall – after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets and feasting on the Latvian's second serve.

Kvitova saved five break points in the fourth game of the second set to stay in control of the match at 3-1.

"Playing on the grass is very special for me every time," the 32-year-old Czech player said in her on-court interview. "It's the best preparation for Wimbledon, as well."

Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, plays Tuesday at the All England Club in a first-round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

She is now 5-1 in grass-court finals in her career. Her most recent title on grass had been Birmingham in 2018.

Keys out of Wimbledon with ab injury

Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Madison Keys has withdrawn from the grass-court Grand Slam due to an abdominal injury, the American 19th seed said Saturday.

Wimbledon said the 27-year-old has been replaced by fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in the draw.

"This isn't what I was hoping to say a few days before @Wimbledon, but unfortunately I have to withdraw due to an abdominal injury," world number 24 Keys tweeted.

"I'm so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%. Lots of love London fans. See you next year."

Former world No. 7 Keys won her first title since 2019 at the Adelaide WTA tournament in January before reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open.

She was defeated in the French Open fourth round by Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

Jaeger: Sexually harassed 'at least 30 times'

Former teenage tennis phenom Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed "at least 30 times" by a female Women's Tennis Association staff member during the 1980s.

Jaeger, now 57, also told The Independent she also was unknowingly served alcohol when she was 16 by a different staff member, who drove her home and tried to kiss her.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist was on the tour from ages 14 to 19 and was ranked as high as No. 2 in the world in 1981. Despite her success, she said she made it a habit to avoid WTA officials at tournaments during her five years on tour. Jaeger said much of the harassment occurred in locker rooms.

"I'd change in portable toilets or a bathroom stall because I didn't want to deal with the comments, the interest or actions of people," Jaeger said, according to The Independent. "I had at least 30 incidents with one specific non-playing staff member, physical attempts all in the locker room very, very early in my career. That particular non-playing staff employee had a major issue keeping her hands to herself.

"I avoided being in training rooms alone because an approach was made on me there as well."

Jaeger said she was served multiple alcoholic drinks following the 1982 WTA Championships and began to get fuzzy. An official drove her home.

"When we got to my condo, she walked me to the door and tried something on with me," Jaeger said. "She was trying to kiss me. I was so sickened that I was crawling up the stairs inside trying not to throw up so my dad wouldn't see me."

Jaeger said she complained to WTA officials after the incident and was threatened with reprisals.

She won 10 career titles before retiring at age 19 due to a shoulder injury.