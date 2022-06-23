Andreescu eases past top seed to reach semis at Wimbledon warmup tournament
Canadian yet to drop a set at Bad Homburg Open in Germany
Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarter-final play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open.
The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory.
The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities.
The Canadian will face either fourth-seeded Simona Halep of Romania or sixth-seeded American Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.
It will be Andreescu's first appearance in a semifinal this season. The 2019 U.S. Open champion also reached the quarter-finals last month in Rome before falling to top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?